Platforms and Intermediaries Commit to Tackling Deepfakes Under Existing Laws

New Delhi: In a Digital India dialogue session held on Friday, Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, reiterated the need for safe and trusted internet, and for social media intermediaries to be accountable to Digital Nagriks. Following Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s concerns about deepfake threats, all platforms and intermediaries agree to align their community guidelines with the IT rules, specifically targeting 11 types of content that causes user harm including Deepfakes.

Addressing the media after the session, the Minister affirmed the collective commitment of platforms and intermediaries to confront deepfake challenges within the bounds of current regulations.

The Minister said, “All platforms and intermediaries have agreed that the current laws and rules even as we discuss new laws and regulations, they provide for them to deal with deepfakes conclusively. They have agreed that in the next seven days they will ensure all the terms and views and contracts with users will expressly forbid users from 11 types of content laid out in IT rules. The Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji had already highlighted the issue of deepfakes and the threats and challenges that it represents to a safe and trusted internet last year. MEITY has conveyed that there will be an imminent appointment of a rule seven officer shortly and a digital platform for digital nagriks to report violations of law by intermediaries. Digital nagriks have rights to a safe and trusted internet and intermediaries are accountable for providing the same.”

Acknowledging the progress in grievance redressal mechanisms, Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar urged continued collaboration with intermediaries to address challenges such as deepfakes and misinformation.

“We have in partnership, the government and platforms done considerably well in terms of addressing grievances. I must congratulate intermediaries for proactively doing this. However, there is more to be done, especially in the areas of misinformation, deepfakes and advertising of betting illegal betting platforms and advertising of fraudulent loan apps. These continue to be threats to safety and trust online,” the Minister further added.