Odisha Assembly Winter Session Adjourned Sine Die 26 Days Ahead Of Schedule

Bhubaneswar: The winter session of the Odisha Assembly was adjourned sine die on Friday by Speaker Pramilla Mallick 26 days before its scheduled date. The State Legislative Assembly’s winter session commenced on November 21 and was to end on December 30.

Speaker Pramila Mallik adjourned the House sine die after BJD chief whip Prashanta Muduli brought a motion in this regard and MLAs Sashi Bhusan Behera and Bhupinder Singh seconded the motion. The MLAs of Opposition BJP and Congress staged a walkout in protest against the motion.

Opposition Chief Whip Prashant Munduli said the house was adjourned sine die as it had no business.

BJP MLA Mohan Charan Majhi stated that the government decided to adjourn the house sine die as it was afraid to face the opposition.

Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati described the house getting adjourned sine die just four days after its commencement as ”anti-national, shameful and condemnable”.He said it is a murder of democracy.

The winter session had a total of 30 business days. The House was scheduled to transact official business for 23 days, with six days reserved for Private Members’ Business (Bills and Resolutions).

However, the Opposition members kept storming into the well of the House creating a stir in the Assembly and forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House repeatedly. The Question Hours, the Zero Hours and other businesses of the House were washed out due to the uproar by the opposition members.

The Odisha Assembly remained paralysed over the issue of the sale of land by tribals in scheduled areas to non-tribals and saw transactions of business for only 4 days. During the session, the house discussed one adjournment motion and passed one bill.