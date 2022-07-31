Philippine Ex-President Fidel Ramos Dies At 94

Manila: Former Philippine President Fidel Valdez Ramos died aged 94 on Sunday.

Known as “Steady Eddie” for his unflappable demeanour during the country’s regular moments of upheaval, he was frequently pictured chewing unlit cigars as he led the Philippines between 1992 and 1998.

A career military man, he was the first Protestant to win the top office in the overwhelmingly Catholic nation, despite opposition from some in the Church.

But like other top officials of his generation, Ramos played a role in the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos Sr, which saw thousands killed and thousands arbitrarily imprisoned.

Ramos emerged from the high-ranking security role during the dictatorship of Marcos Sr to win the vote for the nation’s highest office.

Ramos became a hero to many for defecting from Marcos’s government, in which he led the national police force, spurring the dictator’s downfall during the 1986 popular uprising against his rule.

Others, though, would not forgive or forget his role in enforcing martial law under the Marcos regime.

Ramos narrowly won a contested election in 1992 to replace the People Power leader Corazon Aquino who unseated Marcos.

Though he gained less than 23 percent of the vote, Ramos soon polled at 66 percent support and his presidency was remembered for a period of peace, stability and economic growth.