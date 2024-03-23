40 World Skill Center Students Embark on a Journey to Singapore

Bhubaneswar: Each year, 40 students are selected for ‘Student Exchange Program’, providing overseas exposure to students enrolled in various advanced courses at the World Skill Center. The students selected for the 2023-24 batch departed for Singapore on Tuesday evening.

During this program, Alka Misra, Chairperson, Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) and CEO, World Skill Center (WSC), congratulated the youngsters participating in the ‘Student Exchange Program’ at Singapore. She expressed that this experience would provide a fresh perspective to their education and training, instilling confidence in them.

The World Skill Center students boarded a direct flight from Bhubaneswar to Singapore. Prior to the journey, each one was filled with excitement as they would experience their first journey abroad.

“This global experience will pave the way for my career advancement. The diverse modules incorporated into the Electrical Technology curriculum have adequately equipped me to excel according to the industry needs,” says Itishree Rout. Itishree from Bhadrak district of Odisha, is currently pursuing 1-year advanced course in ‘Electrical Technology’ at World Skill Center. She is selected for the 14-day Student Exchange Program.

The ‘Student Exchange Program’ is an annual initiative facilitated by an agreement between OSDA and the Government of Singapore. Under this agreement, 40 students from the World Skill Center are chosen and sent to Institute of Technical Education (ITE) in Singapore for a two-week period.

Throughout the program, students from the World Skill Center will interact with local students and undergo additional training sessions focusing on drone technology & robotics automation at ITE. Additionally, they will explore various facets of the modern city Singapore through organized visits to different locations.

“I am determined to utilize this opportunity to its fullest. Being chosen for the student exchange program among numerous peers fills me with immense gratitude. I intend to leverage the knowledge acquired at WSC and apply it effectively during the two-week program,” narrates Biswajit Parida. Biswajit comes from Jajpur district of Odisha & is a student of 1 year advanced course in ‘Air Conditioning & Refrigeration’ at World Skill Center.

Established under the ‘Skilled in Odisha’ initiative of the state govt, the World Skill Center aims to give wings to dreams of Odisha youth. Training in 7 advanced disciplines is imparted to young boys and girls under School of Engineering and School of Services. The state-of-the-art skill training is facilitated in collaboration with technical partner, ITE Education Services (ITEES), Singapore.