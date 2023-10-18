Pabitra Mohan Pradhan Medical College & Hospital At Talcher To Become Operational Soon

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary, Pradeep Kumar Jena chaired a review meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan here today to discuss the early operationalisation of “Pabitra Mohan Pradhan Medical College and Hospital” at Talcher.

Named after the eminent freedom fighter and former Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha Late Pabitra Mohan, it was decided in the meeting that the hospital will be made operational at the earliest in collaboration with Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL).

Chief Secretary PK Jena has given necessary instructions and advised all concerned for necessary preparations and cooperation to make this hospital functional.

Commissioner-cum-Secy, H&FW Department, Govt. of Odisha, Collector, Angul, CMD, MCL, Senior Officers of H&FW Dept. & Senior personnel from MCL attended the meeting.