Over 50 sacks of paddy gutted in fire in Kalahandi village

Golamunda: More than 50 sacks of harvested paddy of some farmers were destroyed in a massive fire and Bagapada of Uchhala village in Golamunda block of Kalahandi district on Wednesday.

According to sources, the farmers— Dul Bagh, Chatur Bagh, Jaydev Bagh, Chuda Bagh, Anta Bagh, Shibaram Bagh, Tikamani Bagh, and Tapeswar Bagh of the said village had stored the harvested paddy in the fields for sale in the Mandis later.

However, some people lit a bonfire due to the cold weather and the fire spread to the nearby paddy storage this afternoon. On intimation, the fire services reached the spot and doused the blaze.

More than 50 sacks of paddy have been destroyed due to the fire, the farmers said.