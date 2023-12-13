Odisha Masters 2023: Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto progress to Round of 16 with easy win

Cuttack: The second day of the Odisha Masters 2023 saw ace shuttlers like Ashwini Ponnappa, Tanisha Crasto, Unnati Hooda, and Kiran George among several others in action. The tournament is being held at the JN Indoor Stadium in Cuttack.

In a high-intensity fixture of Women’s Doubles category, the duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto who are coming here on the back of securing their second Super 100 title with a straight-game win over Chinese Taipei’s Sung Shuo Yun and Yu Chien Hui at the Guwahati Masters and also reaching career high 24 in BWF World Rankings were up against UAE’s Aleena Qathun and Nayonika Rajesh. In the first set, the Indian pair showed aggression and took a 11-4 lead.

Ashwini stayed composed, while Tanisha brought out variations in her shots to close the first set. The Indian pair won the first set of the match with a score of 21-7.

The Indian duo faced resistance in the second set of the game as Qathun and Rajesh led a fightback and drew parity at 8-8. The Indian pair again had a 11-8 lead which surged to 17-11 in quick span of time withy Ashwini showing her experience and Tanisha smashing it hard making it unplayable for the pair from UAE. The Indian pair secured their win 21-14 with the dup from UAE hitting the shuttle at the net.

Coming to the Women’s Doubles fixtures, Palak Arora and Unnati Hooda were up against Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker. In the first set of the match, Simran and Ritika outplayed their opponents and won by 21-7. In the second set, Simran and Ritika secured the win and progressed into the next round with a score of 21-13.

In the first match of the day, pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Rohan Kapoor were up against Ting Shih Wee Owen and Gan Jing Err (Malaysia). The Indian duo emerged winners with a score of 21-19 and 21-15. Wen Chi Hsu of Chinese Taipei, who is seeded Number 1 in the Women’s Singles defeated Wiktoria Dabczynska of Poland with a score of 21-14, 21-14.

Young Indian badminton Talent and defending champion from last edition Unnati Hooda was up against Uganda’s Husina Kobugabe in Women’s Singles fixture. Unnati won her match by 21-10 and 21-8. Chirag Sen won his match in the Men’s Singles against Saneeth Dayanand Shimoga by 21-12, 21-9. Men’s Singles defending Champion Kiran George, seeded 2, was up against Satish Kumar. Kiran won the game 21-12, 10-21, and 21-12 to progress to the next round.

Fans can come to the stadium and watch their favourite players in action at the JN Indoor Stadium as it is free entry for everyone.