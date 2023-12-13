Khelo India Para Games 2023: Odisha’s Gadadhar Sahu Strikes Gold in Para Powerlifting

New Delhi: Odisha registered another success at the ongoing inaugural edition of the Khelo Indian Para Games 2023 in Delhi as Gadadhar Sahu won gold in the Para Lifting category, lifting 140 kg in the 58 kg category.

Gadadhar Sahu finished ahead of Joby Mathew of Kerala (137 kg) who won silver, and Gulfam Ahmed of Delhi who registered a bronze with a lift of 134kg.

Speaking on the day’s success, Gadadhar Sahu extended his gratitude to the government of Odisha for supporting and encouraging him while reiterating his pride in winning a gold medal for Odisha.

I am delighted to have won a gold medal for Odisha at the first Khelo India Para Games, it is a proud day for me. I am grateful to our Chief Minister, Shri Naveen and the government of Odisha for supporting para sportspersons in our state. As preparation for the competition, we were invited to a camp at the Kalinga Stadium this has given us an opportunity to shine. Gadadhar Sahu I Para Weightlifter

Gadadhar Sahu’s victory marks Odisha’s 10th medal in the Khelo India Para Games 2023, including six gold medals, one silver medal and three bronze medals. The Odisha contingent is competing in three disciplines – Para Powerlifting, Para Athletics and Para Badminton.