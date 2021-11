Over 10 Injured As Bus Overturns In Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: A total of 10 passengers sustained injuries after the bus they were travelling in overturned in Mayurbhanj district.

According to reports, the accident occurred near Tolka village under Gorumahisani police limits in Rairangpur.

Upon receiving information, police along with fire service personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the injured persons. They were later shifted to a nearby hospital, said sources.

More details awaited.