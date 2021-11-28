Actress Tanishaa Mukerji Tests Positive For COVID-19

New Delhi: Actress Tanishaa Mukerji today announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

She took to her Instagram and wrote: “Hey everyone I’ve been detected COVID positive and will be isolating as required”.

Tanishaa made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with ‘Sssshhh…’ and went ahead to be a part of several films, such as Uday Chopra stare ‘Neal n Nikki’, ‘Sarkar’, ‘Sarkar Raaj’ and many more.

Currently, she is set for her Bollywood comeback with an upcoming film ‘Code Name Abdul’ where she will be essaying the role of a RAW agent as the lead. Apart from her, the film also stars Akku Kulhari. Helmed by Eshwar Gunturu, it will release on December 10, 2021.