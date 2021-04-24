One Killed Another Critical In Road Mishap In Nayagarh

Nayagarh: A man was killed while another sustained critical injuries in a road mishap at Bhapur under Fategarh police station limits in Nayagarh district.

The deceased has been identified as Prasanna Kumar Pradhan from Bedakhola village.

Reportedly, the incident took place when Prasanna with a pillion rider collided with a cement mixture machine at Bahada road. The duo sustained grievous injuries due to the impact of the accident.

The injured persons were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctor declared Prasanna ‘brought dead’.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem and further investigation is underway into the matter, sources said.