Lockdown Imposed In Jharsuguda’s Sahaspur Panchayat

Jharsuguda: While the number of the Covid positive cases continues to rise with every passing day, the Sarpanch of Sahaspur has imposed a lockdown in the panchayat for five days.

As per reports, the decision was taken after several residents found positive for COVID-19. Reportedly, all shops, except those selling essential commodities, would remain closed during the period.

Notably, the Odisha government had declared night curfew and weekend shutdown across the state.

