Odisha Women’s League 2022: Hosts Sports Odisha & Odisha Police Register Wins

Bhubaneswar: Hosts Sports Odisha defeated the defending champions Rising Students Club 4-1 while Odisha Police led by Pyari Xaxa blanked SAI-STC Cuttack by 8-0 goals, in the Odisha Women’s League – 2022

Today two matches were played on Monday between Sports Odisha & Rising Student Club and Odisha Police & SAI – STC.

Sports Odisha Won the match by 4 – 1 goals. Subhasmita Subhadarshini Das scored Hat trick goals and Manisa Naik scored one goal for Sports Odisha while Amrita Naik scored one goal for Rising Student Club.

Similarly, Odisha Police won the match by 8 – 0 goals. Satyabati Khadia and Jabamani Tudu scored two goals each while Jasoda Munda, Pyari Xaxa, Monica Minz, Jasmani Samads scored one goal each for Odisha Police.

