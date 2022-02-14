Knife-Wielding Man Shot Dead By Police At Paris Station

French police have shot dead a man wielding a knife who threatened them at Paris’s Gare du Nord train station, the BBC reported on Monday.

The man attacked two police officers on patrol at the station, with a 30cm (12in) knife on Monday, the police said adding that no policemen were injured in the incident.

An anti-police inscription was found on the man’s knife and authorities believe the incident was not terrorism-related, reports say

“The police used their firearms, thus eliminating all danger, both for themselves and for travellers,” Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin wrote in a tweet (in French).

A France Television journalist who was at the train station at the time posted a video of the incident on social media, in which two gunshots can be heard.

Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari later told the media that the man was known to the police “as someone who wandered around in the station”.

“He appears to have attacked the police with a knife, forcing them to use their weapon,” he added.