Odisha Wins 5th Guangzhou Award For Urban Wage Employment Initiative: Naveen Congratulates H&UD Dept

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has congratulated the Housing & Urban Development (H&UD) Department, as Odisha won the 5th Guangzhou Award For Urban Wage Employment Initiative.

Congratulations @HUDDeptOdisha as #Odisha has been awarded 5th #GuangzhouAward which recognises innovation in improving social, economic and environmental sustainability in cities and regions. #Odisha has been awarded for its urban wage employment initiatives, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) tweeted.

#GuangzhouAward# The Online Popular City of the 5th Guangzhou Award goes to Odisha, India! Congratulations！” the official Twitter handle for Guangzhou Award tweeted.

The Guangzhou Award aims to recognize innovation in improving social, economic and environmental sustainability in cities and regions and, in so doing, to advance the prosperity and quality of life of their citizens.