Bhubaneswar: 94 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 176 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 94 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 94 COVID-19 positive cases, 32 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 62 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 176 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 119,695 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,779 are active cases while 116,826 persons have recovered and 1069 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.