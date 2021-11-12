Armed Robbery From SBI Kiosk: 4 Including Mastermind Held

Bhubaneswar: Police have busted a looter’s gang with the arrest of four of its members including the mastermind, who were involved in armed robbery from a bank customer service centre at Purushottampur Chowk on 4th October 2021.

The arrested mastermind has been identified as Babu alias Pratap Das (27) of Krushnachandrapur village in Nimola, Erasama PS of Jagatsingpur. Besides, the three other arrested operatives of the gang were identified as Lipu alias Khirod Ch Sethy (20), Dipu alias Chakradhar Sethy (23) and Chiku alias Khageswar Jena (27) all hailing from Tangi in Cuttack UPD.

Two Bajaj Pulsar 220 bikes, one Honda shine motorcycle, Rs 1 lakh in cash, one 9mm pistol, one toy pistol, two ammunition, one sword, two fake number plates and five mobile phones have been seized from the accused persons during the probe and raids.

As per police reports, Ayshkonta Sahoo, of Satyabhamapur village in Jagatpur, lodged a written complaint with Jagatpur Police alleging that two armed miscreants barged into his SBI Kiosk Centre at Purusottampur Chowk at about 12.10 PM on October 4 and opened blank fire to terrorise all. Later they looted away Rs 1.29 lakh at gunpoint and fled on a black speed bike.

On the basis of the complaint, Jagatpur PS registered PS case No.419/21 U/S-394/34 1PC/25/27 Arms Act and directed SI Rohita Ku Bal of Paga Out-Post to take up the investigation.

During the course of investigation, a special team was formed including the staff of Jagatpur PS and a special squad of Cuttack UPD. Following scrutiny of CCTV footage of Kiosk banking center and nearby areas, the involvement of veteran criminal Babu alias Pratap Das was found. It may be mentioned here that accused Babu is involved in many bank dacoity and robbery.

Following this accused Babu was apprehended and during his interrogation involvement of his associates namely Lipu, Dipu, Chiku and another accused who are residents of Gobinpur Tangi was found and they were subsequently arrested.