Odisha Vigilance Unearths Over Rs 4.67 Cr DA Amassed By Ganjam School PET

Cuttack: The Odisha Vigilance on Friday unearthed assets worth over Rs 4.67 crores illegally amassed by Danardan Sahu, a Physical Education Teacher (PET) of Sri Dibya Simha Bidyapitha at Jayantipur in Ganjam district.

According to the Vigilance Directorate, assets worth over Rs.4.67 Crores including 2 multi-storeyed buildings, 8 plots in prime area of Bhubaneswar & Berhampur, 1 godown, 1 market complex, 1 fuel filling station, 1 gas agency, cash Rs.3.7 Lakh, gold jewellery approx weighing 721 gms, have been unearthed during the house search of Physical Education Teacher (PET), Sri Dibya Simha Bidyapitha, Jayantipur, Dist-Ganjam.

On the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income, simultaneous house searches have been launched on the properties of Sri Danardan Sahu, Physical Education Teacher (PET), Sri Dibya Simha Bidyapitha, Jayantipur, Dist-Ganjam today i.e. on 05.08.2022 at 13 places in Ganjam district i.e;

A triple-storeyed building at Ananta Nagar, 1st Lane Extension, Berhampur.

A double-storeyed building at Ananta Nagar, 3rd Lane, Berhampur.

A double-storeyed building at Jayantipur.

A single-storeyed building at Jayantipur.

A double-storeyed building at Jayantipur where Post Office is functioning.

03 nos of shop rooms situated near Jayantipur Bus-stand.

One Indian Oil Filling Station (KUNTALA KISAN SEVA KENDRA) at Jayantipur.

One market complex at Balarampur.

One Godown at Jayantipur.

Shyama Ghana Gas Agency at Jayantipur.

Residential house of his friend at Talamuha Sahi, Jayantipur.

Residential house of cousin at Jayantipur.

Residential house of another cousin at Jayantipur.

13 teams of Odisha Vigilance led by 4 DSsP, 12 Inspectors and other staff conducted the search on the strength of Search Warrants issued by the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur.

During house searches so far, the following movable and immovable assets worth over Rs.4.67 Crores have been unearthed in the name of Danardan Sahu, PET and his family members;

A triple-storeyed building at Ananta Nagar, 1st Lane Extension, Berhampur with a built area of 3780 Sqft. worth approx Rs.80 Lakhs. (Picture given below).

A double-storeyed building at Ananta Nagar, 3rd Lane, Berhampur with a built area of 1502 Sqft. worth over Rs.58.81 Lakhs. (Picture given below).

Double-storeyed building near Jayantipur bus stand with built-up area 1800 Sqft. worth Rs.27 Lakhs.

Another double-storeyed building at Jayantipur with a built-up area of 1800 Sqft. worth Rs.9.41 Lakhs.

One Godown situated at Jayantipur including 200 Jaggery packets and 500 sugar packets (50 Kg each) worth over Rs.64.23 Lakhs.

One Market complex at Balarampur, Ganjam with 7 rooms worth Rs.38 Lakhs.

Shyama Ghana Gas Agency at Jayantipur worth Rs.27.30 Lakhs.

One IOC Filling Station stands (KUNTALA KISAN SEVA KENDRA) situated at Jayantipur worth over Rs.23.71.

Single-storeyed building and 3 shops at Jayantipur worth over Rs.3.27 Lakh.

Vigilance Technical Wing is carrying out detailed measurements of the above buildings and valuation may increase further.

8 numbers of plots in prime area of Bhubaneswar, Berhampur & Balarampur, Ganjam. The Registered Sale Deed (RSD) value comes to worth approx Rs.66.62 Lakhs. However, the actual value is likely to be much higher. Undervaluation of the plots during registration is suspected. A thorough probe has been initiated in this regard.

Cash Rs.3.70 Lakhs.

Bank & Insurance deposits worth over Rs.11.26 Lakhs.

Gold jewellery approx weighing 721 gms & silver ornaments weighing over 1.28 Kg worth Rs.25.28 Lakhs.

2 four-wheelers (Hyundai Creta & Santro Sportz) worth over Rs.17 Lakhs.

2 two wheelers & household articles worth around Rs.12 Lakhs.

“Danardan Sahu is being examined to ascertain the source of the assets. Further searches are continuing. The unearthing of more assets is likely and overall valuation is likely to increase. Enquiry is in progress,” the Vigilance Directorate said.