Bhubaneswar: The counting of votes for the Odisha municipal elections 2022 began on Saturday amid tight security.

The State Election Commission (SEC) has announced that the counting of votes for General Election to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs)-2022 will start at 8 am on March 26 and continue till all votes are counted.

Elections were held in 106 civic bodies and three municipal corporations in Odisha on Thursday, in which nearly 65 percent of 40.55 lakh voters exercised their franchise.