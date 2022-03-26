Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again; Fourth Such Hike In A Week

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked again by 80 paise a litre on Saturday – the fourth this week.

According to a price notification of state fuel retailers, Delhi will now be selling petrol at Rs 98.61 per litre and diesel at Rs 89.87 per litre. Similarly, in Mumbai, petrol prices have risen to Rs 113.35 per litre, whereas diesel will now cost Rs 97.55 per litre.

On Tuesday, fuel prices were hiked for the first time in four months. The country also registered a surge on Friday.

Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp are the major fuel retailers in India. The local diesel and petrol prices are directly linked to international prices, which directionally follow increases in crude oil prices.