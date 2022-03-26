Canada Imposes Sanctions Against Individuals, Entities Responsible For Supplying Arms To Myanmar Military Regime

Toronto: Canada has imposed sanctions on individuals and entities responsible for procuring weapons to the military authorities in Myanmar, Global Affairs Canada said in a statement on Friday.

“Canada is imposing targeted sanctions under the Special Economic Measures (Burma) Regulations against individuals and entities responsible for procuring and supplying arms and military equipment to the military regime in Myanmar, as well as the Commander of the Air Force,” the statement said.

The Canadian authorities said they made the decision to impose additional sanctions in coordination with the US and UK governments.

“Canada stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar. We cannot and will not remain silent while this regime continues its cruel disregard for human life,” Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly said.