Odisha Starts Campaign to Make Picnic Spots ‘Plastic Free’

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has started a campaign to make the picnic spots plastic-free.

The State Pollution Control Board in association with Youth4Water, an eminent NGO of Odisha, has undertaken a campaign ‘Plastic Free Picnic Challenge’ with the objective of making picnic spots free from littering of plastic and other materials.

The campaign will be implemented by creating public awareness and other allied activities by engaging local volunteers, NGOs, Eco Clubs, SHGs, DESs, and Gram Panchayats.

As many as 100 picnic spots from 21 districts have been chosen under this campaign, the State Pollution Control Board said.

The Following 100 places have been selected under this campaign:-