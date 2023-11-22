Police SI Arrested For Taking Rs 15K Bribe Via Digital Payments App In Odisha’s Boudh

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Wednesday arrested Sub-Inspector Bikram Kumar Dehury of Baunsuni Police Station in Boudh district for demanding and accepting Rs.15,000 bribe through digital mode to release a seized motorcycle.

According to the Vigilance, Sessions Judge, Boudh had directed IIC Baunsuni PS to release the seized motorcycle. But SI Dehury demanded a bribe of Rs.15,000 from the owner of the bike and asked him to pay a bribe in an account number to release the seized vehicle.

Accordingly, the complainant transferred the bribe amount (through PhonePe) to the account number provided by SI Dehury, and the receipt of the bribe amount was confirmed by the accused. Soon after the transfer of the bribe amount, Dehury was trapped by the Vigilance team.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches were launched on his restroom located inside Baunsuni PS and house at native village Ratha sahi, Puruna Katak, Dist-Boudh.

Accused SI Bikram Kumar Dehury, was arrested and forwarded to the Court today. In this connection, Berhampur Vigilance PS Case No.23 dated 20.11.2023 U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation, the Vigilance said.

Taking bribes through digital mode has been a new trend of modus operandi by corrupt public servants to evade getting caught red-handed with cash, which is being thwarted by Odisha Vigilance without any hindrance, the anti-corruption wing added.