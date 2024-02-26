Odisha SSEPD Dept Distributes Artificial Limbs

Bhubaneswar: PwD beneficiaries have been provided with artificial limbs in a mega event today. Organised by SSEPD Deptt. with the support of Biju Mahaveer Jaipur Foot Centre (BMJFC), PwDs were given prosthetics lower limbs, orthosis lower limbs, hand prostheses and auxiliary crutches.

In the programme attended by the PwDs from different parts of the State, Ashok Chandra Panda, Minister, SSEPD distributed prosthetic limbs and callipers. He said that Sri Bhagaban Mahaveer Vikalanga Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), Jaipur with its branch Biju Mahaveer Jaipur Foot Centre operational in Khurdha will collaborate closely in Public Private Participation mode to provide Jaipur Foot Artificial Limbs/ Callipers etc. through the centres and mobile workshops to Persons with Disabilities across the State expeditiously.

72 artificial limbs, five wheelchairs, two tricycles, five pairs of auxiliary crutches and 2 pairs of elbow crutches were distributed in the program. Sulochana Das, Mayor, BMC, Ananta Narayan Jena, MLA, Bhubaneswar (Central), Shreemayee Mishra, Chairperson, Odisha Building and other Construction Workers Board, Manjulata Kahanra, Deputy Mayor along with Arun Bothra, ADG (Crime) and senior office bearers of Rotary Club Dist. 3262 were present on the occasion.

Bishnupada Sethy, Principal Secretary said that the SSEPD Department and Biju Mahaveer Jaipur Foot Centre have joined hands in this initiative and 28 mobile camps have been organised in Khurdha and Ganjam districts to date. Overall performances till December have been satisfactory. More than 500 PwDs have benefited through previously organised mobile workshops, he said.

SSEPD Department has stated that such distribution camps and mobile workshops will continue to provide artificial limbs and appliances to about 4 Lakh PwDs in the State.