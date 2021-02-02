Odisha Reports 60 New Covid Cases

Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha reported 60 fresh Covid-19 infections taking the total tally to 335211 on Tuesday. Of the fresh cases, 36 are from quarantine and 24 are local contact cases, informed the State I&PR Department.
District Wise Cases:
- Angul: 1
- Balasore: 3
- Bargarh: 7
- Cuttack: 3
- Deogarh: 1
- Gajapati: 1
- Jagatsinghpur: 1
- Jajpur: 1
- Keonjhar: 1
- Khurda: 8
- Mayurbhanj: 2
- Nuapada: 2
- Puri: 8
- Rayagada: 4
- Sambalpur: 6
- Sonepur: 1
- Sundargarh: 8
- State Pool: 2
As per data:
- New recoveries: 136
- Cumulative tested: 7751480
- Positive: 335211
- Recovered: 332239
- Active cases: 1013