Odisha Reports 60 New Covid Cases

Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha reported 60 fresh Covid-19 infections taking the total tally to 335211 on Tuesday. Of the fresh cases, 36 are from quarantine and 24 are local contact cases, informed the State I&PR Department.

District Wise Cases:

  1. Angul: 1
  2. Balasore: 3
  3. Bargarh: 7
  4. Cuttack: 3
  5. Deogarh: 1
  6. Gajapati: 1
  7. Jagatsinghpur: 1
  8. Jajpur: 1
  9. Keonjhar: 1
  10. Khurda: 8
  11. Mayurbhanj: 2
  12. Nuapada: 2
  13. Puri: 8
  14. Rayagada: 4
  15. Sambalpur: 6
  16. Sonepur: 1
  17. Sundargarh: 8
  18. State Pool: 2

As per data:

  • New recoveries: 136
  • Cumulative tested: 7751480
  • Positive: 335211
  • Recovered: 332239
  • Active cases: 1013
