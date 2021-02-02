Odisha Reports 60 New Covid Cases

Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha reported 60 fresh Covid-19 infections taking the total tally to 335211 on Tuesday. Of the fresh cases, 36 are from quarantine and 24 are local contact cases, informed the State I&PR Department.

District Wise Cases:

Angul: 1 Balasore: 3 Bargarh: 7 Cuttack: 3 Deogarh: 1 Gajapati: 1 Jagatsinghpur: 1 Jajpur: 1 Keonjhar: 1 Khurda: 8 Mayurbhanj: 2 Nuapada: 2 Puri: 8 Rayagada: 4 Sambalpur: 6 Sonepur: 1 Sundargarh: 8 State Pool: 2

As per data: