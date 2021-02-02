Five Effective Ways to Lower Your Blood Pressure

New Delhi: High blood pressure is a dangerous condition that can damage your heart. Reducing your blood pressure can help protect you from heart attack, stroke, kidney disease, eye disease, and even cognitive decline. The goal of the new guidelines is to encourage you to treat your high blood pressure seriously and to take action to bring it down, primarily using lifestyle interventions.

Here are some easy tips which may help you to reduce your High blood pressure level:

Lose excess weight

Weight and blood pressure go hand in hand. Losing just 10 pounds (4.5 kilograms) can help lower your blood pressure. It’s not just the number on your scale that matters. Watching your waistline is also critical for controlling blood pressure. The extra fat around your waist, called visceral fat, is troublesome. It tends to surround various organs in the abdomen. This can lead to serious health problems, including high blood pressure.

Get moving

Exercise is one of the best things you can do to lower high blood pressure. Regular exercise helps make your heart stronger and more efficient at pumping blood, which lowers the pressure in your arteries.

In fact, 150 minutes of moderate exercise, such as walking, or 75 minutes of vigorous exercises, such as running, per week, can help lower blood pressure and improve your heart health

Limit alcohol intake

Drinking alcohol in any quantity may raise your blood pressure. Limit your drinking in line with the recommendations. Drinking alcohol can raise blood pressure. In fact, alcohol is linked to 16% of high blood pressure cases around the world.

Relieve stress with daily meditation or deep breathing sessions

Stress hormones constrict your blood vessels and can lead to temporary spikes in blood pressure. In addition, over time, stress can trigger unhealthy habits that put your cardiovascular health at risk. It may be your job, relationship, or finances. Once you know the source of your stress, you can try to find ways to fix the problem. For all these reasons, reducing stress should be a priority if you’re looking to lower your blood pressure. You can also take steps to relieve your stress in a healthy way. Try taking a few deep breaths, meditating, or practicing yoga.

Reduce sodium in your diet

Even a small reduction in the sodium in your diet can improve your heart health and reduce blood pressure by about 5 to 6 mm Hg if you have high blood pressure.

The effect of sodium intake on blood pressure varies among groups of people. In general, limit sodium to 2,300 milligrams (mg) a day or less. However, a lower sodium intake — 1,500 mg a day or less — is ideal for most adults.