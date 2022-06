Virat Kohli becomes the first Indian to reach 200 million followers on Instagram

New Delhi: Former team India cricket captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday became the first Indian to reach 200 million followers on Instagram.

“200 million strong. Thanks for all your support insta fam,” Kohli said in an Instagram post.

The 33-year-old is also the most followed cricketer in the world and the third most followed sportsperson in the world after Cristiano Ronaldo (450M) and Lionel Messi (333M)