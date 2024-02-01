Odisha Registers Growth in GST, SGST Collections In Jan 2024

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has recorded the second highest ever collection of Gross GST (CGST+ IGST+ OGST + Cess) with a collection of Rs. 4963.16 Cr during January 2024.

This is against corresponding collection of Rs. 4255.59 Cr recorded during January 2023 registering a growth rate of 16.63%.

The progressive Gross GST collection during FY 2023-24 (till January 24) is Rs. 44502.83 Cr with growth of 10.78% over corresponding period of FY 2022-23.

Odisha has also recorded the third highest ever collection of State GST (OGST + IGST Settlement) with a collection of Rs. 2271.77 Cr during January 2024 against corresponding collection of 1800.86 Cr recorded during January 2023 registering a phenomenal growth rate of 26.15 %.

The progressive collection of State GST (OGST + IGST Settlement) upto the month of January 2024 is Rs. 19600.78 Cr against collection of Rs. 15036.38 Cr upto January 2023 registering a growth rate of 30.36%.

The collection under all Acts monitored by the Commissionerate of CT & GST, Odisha including OGST/ IGST Settlement / VAT and Profession Tax during January 24 is Rs. 3399.93 Cr against collection of Rs. 2942.81 Cr during January 23 with a growth rate of 15.53%.

The progressive collection under all Acts upto January 24 is Rs. 29391.65 Cr with a growth rate of 20.54% over corresponding collection upto January 23.

During January 24, 22.70 Lakh of waybills have been generated vis-à-vis 19.90 Lakh of waybills generated during January 2023 recording a growth of 14.02% reflecting the buoyancy in the State economy.

Out of the 22.70 Lakh e-waybills generated during January 24, 13.35 Lakh were intra-state waybills while 9.34 Lakh were inter-state waybills.