Odisha Registers 65 More Covid Deaths

Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 65 more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, as confirmed by the Health & Family Welfare Department on Thursday.

Among the deceased persons, one each is from the districts of Balasore, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Koraput, Mayurbhanj, and Nuapada; two each from Bhadrak, Gajapati, Jagatsinghpur, and Kendrapara; three each from Angul, Bolangir, Cuttack, Ganjam, Jajpur, and Puri; five each from Jharsuguda and Sambalpur; six from Sundargarh; seven from Bargarh; and nine from Khordha.