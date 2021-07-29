Odisha To Be Impacted By Well Marked Low Pressure Area In Next 24 Hours

Bhubaneswar: The Well Marked Low Pressure Area over coastal Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal is slowly moving westward.

This will likely induce heavy rains in some coastal districts of North Odisha.

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre has informed that the system is to have the most impact over Odisha in the next 24 hours.

As per the weather forecast, the Well Marked Low Pressure Area is likely to move westwards across West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar during the next 48 hours.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar during July 29-30 and over East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during July 29-31.

Isolated extremely heavy falls are likely over Gangetic West Bengal during the next 24 hours, over Jharkhand on July 29-30, and over Chhattisgarh over July 30 and over East Madhya Pradesh on July 31.