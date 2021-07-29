Odisha Reports 1615 New Covid-19 Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported positive cases of Covid-19 till midnight of Wednesday, said the Information & Public Relations Department on Thursday.

Among the new cases, 937 are in quarantine and 678 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 974132. District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 72

2. Balasore: 98

3. Bargarh: 5

4. Bhadrak: 60

5. Balangir: 7

6. Boudh: 11

7. Cuttack: 229

8. Deogarh: 9

9. Dhenkanal: 30

10. Gajapati: 2

11. Ganjam: 7

12. Jagatsinghpur: 96

13. Jajpur: 70

14. Jharsuguda: 10

15. Kalahandi: 2

16. Kandhamal: 14

17. Kendrapada: 40

18. Keonjhar: 15

19. Khurda: 442

20. Koraput: 4

21. Malkangiri: 4

22. Mayurbhanj: 48

23. Nawarangpur: 12

24. Nayagarh: 42

25. Nuapada: 5

26. Puri: 123

27. Rayagada: 9

28. Sambalpur: 16

29. Sonepur: 9

30. Sundargarh: 30

31. State Pool: 94