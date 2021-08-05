Odisha: Offline Classes For Class-IX Students To Commence From Aug 16

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Thursday announced that offline classes for Class-IX students will commence in all the schools across the state from August 16, 2021.

Schools for Class-IX students of all government, govt-aided, and private educational institutions coming under the jurisdiction of the S&ME Department will reopen with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

According to the SME Dept, the teaching hour for Class-IX students will be from 9 AM to 12.30 PM excluding Sundays and Public Holidays.

The students are allowed to attend classes either on Online mode or Offline mode in consultation with their parents. Attendance is not mandatory for students in Offline mode.

Besides, the hostels for Class-IX students will also start operating from 16th August and the SoP issued by the SME Dept will also be applicable while opening the Hostels. The guidelines issued by Health & Family Welfare Department and SRC-cum-ACS (DM) from time to time will be followed strictly. Besides, all the stakeholders have been asked to follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour scrupulously.