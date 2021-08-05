India’s Schedule at Tokyo Olympics on Aug 6; Details Inside

Tokyo: India fared well at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday with wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya bagging a sliver and the Indian Men’s Hockey Team scripting history by clinching a bronze medal after 41 years.

But Vinesh Phogat’s redemption dream came crashing down after a shock quarterfinal exit and Deepak Punia let slip a bronze in the last 10 seconds of his play-off bout here on Thursday.

While Golfer Aditi Ashok will be in action in the third round of the women’s competition at the ongoing Games, wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Seema Bisla will also open their campaign on Friday. Besides, an Olympic Medal hope is still alive for the Indian Women’s Hockey Team as they will take on World Number 4 Great Britain in the Bronze Medal match on Friday, 06 August 2021 at 0700 hrs IST.

Here is India’s schedule at Tokyo Olympics for 6th August:-

Athletics:

2:00 AM: Gurpreet Singh in Men’s 50km race walk final

Golf

5:29 AM: Diksha Dagar in women’s Round 3

Golf

5:48 AM: Aditi Ashok in women’s Round 3

Hockey

7:00 AM: Great Britain vs India in women’s bronze medal match

Wrestling

8 AM Onwards: Bajrang Punia vs Ernazar Akmataliev in men’s freestyle 65kg round of 16

Followed by Bajrang Punia in men’s freestyle 65kg quarter-final (If Bajrang Punia qualifies) Followed by Bajrang Punia in men’s freestyle 65kg semi-final (If Bajrang Punia qualifies)



Wrestling

8 AM Onwards: Seema Bisla vs Sarra Hamdi in women’s freestyle 50kg round of 16

Followed by Seema Bisla in women’s freestyle 50kg quarter-final (If Seema Bisla qualifies) Followed by Seema Bisla in women’s freestyle 50kg semi-final (If Seema Bisla qualifies)



Athletics

1:00 PM: Bhawna Jat, Priyanka Goswami in women’s 20km race walk final

