Odisha Observes 100 yrs of Gandhi’s Cuttack visit

Cuttack: Odisha is observing the 100 year anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s visit to the State today.

On March 23, 1921, Mahatma arrived in Odisha for the first time and had addressed a historic gathering on the river bed of Kathajodi in Cuttack.

The historic meeting was attended by Gopabandhu Das, Kasturba Gandhi, Nilakatha Das and Acharya Harihar Das and it was presided over by Gandhi. At the meeting, Gandhiji urged the people of the state to support the freedom struggle. Cuttack women donated gold ornaments for the freedom struggle at the meeting.

The arrival of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, who tried to unite human society in a new way, was significant. He slept on the shores in the scorching heat and when he was soaked in the rain, while witnessing the poverty of Odisha. And in the hearts of every human being, he invoked the mantra of non-violence. He sowed the seeds of humanity in the hearts of all, rising above high and low. A hundred years later, it is still Gandhi’s mantra.

However, to mark the centenary of Gandhi’s arrival in Odisha, all other programs, starting from the question period in the first half of the Assembly, will be cancelled and discussions will begin at 1 pm. A wreath will be laid at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Assembly premises at 10 am.

Marking the centenary year of Mahatma Gandhi’s visit to Odisha, Odisha Cabinet headed by CM Naveen Patnaik in 2020 decided to observe it in grand way & conduct different programmes from 23rd March for a year to spread the immortal ideals of ahimsa icon among youth and people of Odisha.