Odisha To Receive Another 3.70 Lakh Covishield Doses Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha will be receiving 3.70 lakh does of Covishield on Tuesday. Besides, the State will get another 9.88 does by April 2.

The Odisha government had requested the Health Ministry for 25 lakh doses of vaccine to increase the daily coverage to 2 lakh.

Last week, the government had twice flagged its concern with the Centre and sought an early supply of the vaccines to keep the process going

The state has already used 18.81 lakh of 25 lakh doses of the vaccine received so far and the wastage comes to around 1.4 per cent.