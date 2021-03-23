Auto-bus collision kills 12 women in Madhya Pradesh

Gwalior: In a tragic incident, 13 people including 12 women were killed following head on collision of an auto rickshaw with a bus in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

The mishap took place in Old Chawni area in the morning when the cooks at an anganwadi kendra were coming back to their home after work.

News agencies quoting Gwalior SP Amit Sanghi said that eight women and the auto driver were killed on the spot, while the others succumbed to their injuries in a hospital.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the state government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.