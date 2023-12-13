Odisha Matric Exam 2024 From February 20: Check Schedule

Odisha Matric Exam 2024 I Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on Wednesday released the schedule for the upcoming Class-X (matriculation) examinations between February 20 and March 4 next year.

In a press release, the board informed that the Annual High School Certificate (AHSC), State Open School Certificate (SOSC) and Madhyama examinations will be conducted simultaneously.

Check Schedule

First language: February 20

Second language: February 23

Mathematics: February 26

Third language: February 28

General Science: March 2

Social Science: March 4

The BSE said that vocational practical examinations will be conducted at schools under the direct supervision of the Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) between January 15 and January 31, 2024.

According to the board, as many as 5,51,611 candidates are expected to appear in the AHSC examination in 2024. Similarly, for SOSC 7,831 students and Madhyama 3,037 students are likely to appear in the examinations.

The evaluation of subjective answer sheets will begin March 15, 2024, and may continue for a minimum of 12 days, the board said.

“It has decided to give one more chance to correct candidates’ data and photographs of students expected to appear in the AHSC examination, 2024. The head of the institutions shall submit original documents for verification at BSE head office located in Cuttack between December 14 and December 21, 2023,” the BSE added.

The BSE further informed that the Annual Class-IX examination, 2024 for both High School & Madhyama will be conducted from 6th March to 15th March 2024.

“It has been decided to send the questions online 2 hours before the commencement of the examination while the Head of Institutions will download the questions which will be available on www.bseodisha.ac.in. website and conduct the examination as per the scheduled programme notified, the BSE said adding that the “Head of Institutions will download by entering their School Code as User ID and their Password”.