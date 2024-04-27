Odisha likely to experience severe heat wave conditions for next 4 days

New Delhi: Odisha is likely to experience severe heat wave condition for the next four days, predicted India Meteorological Department.

Mercury level is likely to cross 45 degree Celsius in many parts of the State mainly in Northern and interior parts of Western Odisha during the period.

IMD has further predicted that temperature may rise by two degree Celsius in some parts of the State in the next 48 hours.

IMD has issued Red Warning for severe heatwave condition in these parts of the State. The situation is likely to continue till April 30. As there are fewer chances of any storm and rainfall activities in the State till May 9, the heatwave condition is likely to persist during the period.