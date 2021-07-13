Odisha Govt Gives Permission To Increase +2 Seats In Junior Colleges

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has granted permission to the director of Higher Secondary Education for increasing Plus Two seats in Junior Colleges of the state for new admissions.

In a letter to the Director of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, Additional Secretary of School and Mass Education Department, Subhashree Nanda said that the state government has granted permission for increasing Plus Two seats in Junior Colleges.

“The permission has been accorded to invite online application through SAMS Portal for 7 days from the desirous Higher Secondary Schools for the increase of seats for the academic session 2021-22,” the letter read.

Notably, a total of 5,62,010 students have passed the Matriculation examination this year while there are only 4,43,354 seats in the +2 colleges.