Brown Sugar Worth Over Rs 20 Lakh Seized In Balasore, Peddler Held

Balasore: Police have arrested a person for peddling contrabands near Arada Bazar area in Balasore City and seized 200 grams of brown sugar worth over Rs 20 lakh on Tuesday. The arrestee was yet to be identified.

According to police, the accused was running the drug smuggling racket in the market area. Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid and arrested the accused.

The cops also seized around 200 grams of brown sugar worth over Rs 20 lakh by Sahadevkhunta Police, police said.

Meanwhile, interrogation of the accused is underway to get more lead of the brown sugar racket and involvement of others in the case, police added.