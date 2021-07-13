Lightning Strike Kills Three Minor Boys In Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: Three minor boys and at least 18 goats were killed in a lightning strike in Baghuasala village under Chandua Police limits of Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday.

According to reports, the incident occurred this morning when the boys were out on the field to graze goats. Suddenly heavy rains accomplished with lighting and thunder lashed the area.

Following this, the boys took shelter under a tree. Unfortunately, lightning hit the tree and they succumbed on the spot.

On being informed about the incident, police rushed to the spot, sent the bodies to a nearby hospital for post mortem, and launched a probe into the incident.

A pall of gloom descended on Baghuasala village following the unfortunate incident that claimed the lives of 3 minor boys and 18 goats.