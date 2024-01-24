Odisha Govt Setting Up Melanistic Tiger Safari Near Similipal Tiger Reserve

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced that the Odisha Government is setting up an exclusive Melanistic Tiger Safari near Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district.

“Tourists and visitors can now have a glimpse of the rare and majestic species found only in Odisha,” the CM said in an ‘X’ post.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF)-Wildlife Susant Nanda said, “The safari will be set up near Baripada in Mayurbhanj. About 200 hectares area adjoining NH-18 have been identified for this purpose”.

“The site is about 15 km from Similipal Tiger Reserve. About 100 Hectares will be a display area and the remaining area will be utilized for the creation of a veterinary care facility including a rescue centre, staff infrastructure and visitors amenities etc.,” he added.

As per the last All India Tiger Estimation Report, published by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) in 2018, melanistic tigers have been found only in Similipal Tiger Reserve.

“Surplus tigers from Nandankanan Zoo and rescued, orphaned tigers who are not fit for wild but fit for display, shall be housed in the safari in an open enclosure,” the PCCF stated.

The safari is set to elevate the wildlife tourism sector in Odisha to new heights. This pioneering attraction shall highlight the State’s commitment to preservation and showcasing its unique biodiversity, he said.

“This initiative will allow conservationists, researchers and enthusiasts and the general public to witness the rare beauty of these majestic creatures up close, while raising awareness about their conservation needs,” Nanda said.

He further informed that the site being located adjoining National Highway and near to Baripada town, is expected to receive impressive footfall of visitors.

Further, it would be an added attraction for visitors coming to Similipal Tiger Reserve. The proposal in this respect submitted by the State Government to NTCA has been accorded “in-principle” approval by the Technical Committee of NTCA, Nanda pointed out.

A committee to be constituted by NTCA shall visit the site for feasibility study before giving final nod by the Authority. Other statutory clearance including CZA approval will be taken, he added.