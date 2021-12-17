Odisha Govt Appoints 30 Electrical Assistant Executive Engineers

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Friday appointed a total of 30 Electrical Assistant Executive Engineers who will be deployed in the departments of Works, Rural Development and Energy.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik graced the orientation ceremony of these newly-recruited Assistant Executive Engineers (Electrical) in the Group-A of Odisha Engineering Service cadre. These engineers received their appointment orders at Convention Centre, Lok Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar. By induction of these 30 engineers, the total strength of Assistant Executive Engineers (Electrical) has gone up to 116.

Welcoming the newly appointed engineers, the Chief Minister said that electricity being the prime mover of the economy, the State Government has given very top priority to the development of power sector. The State has now become power surplus.

“Energy Conservation and energy efficiency measures are given central role in State’s Energy Policy. More than 3.8 Cr. LED bulbs have been distributed under “Ama Ghare LED” Scheme,” the Chief Minister said and further added that Odisha has been conveniently meeting the peak demand of around 4800 – 5000 MW power round the year without load shedding.

Further, the Chief Minister urged the newly-appointed Engineers to adopt the ‘5T’ mantra of governance and serve people with dignity by following Mo Sarkar norms. Patnaik advised them to keep on updating themselves about the technological developments and serve the people with dignity and professionalism.

Joining the orientation programme from Kalahandi, Energy Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra encouraged the newly-appointed engineers to work dedicatedly for the State. He said that the Energy Department has given top priority to 5T principles bringing in rapid changes in the energy sector.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra also graced the occasion and motivated the newly-recruited engineers. The programme was coordinated by Secretary to CM(5T), VK Pandian, and Principal Secretary, Energy, Nikunja Bihari Dhal delivered the welcome address.