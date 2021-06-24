Odisha Govt Announces COVID Relief Package For OMFED Dairy Farmers

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced COVID-19 relief package for OMFED farmers in the state.

The relief package will cost around Rs 11 crore and benefit at least 1.2 lakh dairy farmers in the State.

Under the package, each milk farmer will receive financial assistance up to Rs 6,000 to meet their expense towards purchasing of fodder, said a statement from the CM.

Making the announcement, Patnaik said the Covid pandemic has had a serious impact on the economy in the country and the State.

While all other sectors have slowed down due to COVID-19 induced lockdown and shutdowns, only the agriculture and allied sector has given a boost to the state’s economy, said the Odisha CM.

The CM also praised the farmers for consistently working for their production amidst the pandemic.

“Dairy farming plays an important role in rural economy and is particularly helpful in the livelihood of small and marginal farmers. However, fall in demand for milk and other dairy products during the pandemic has badly affected their livelihood. Following this, the State government decided to announce the financial package for the milk farmers,” the CM stated.