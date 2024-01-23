Odisha Felicitates 88 Athletes for Outstanding Achievements Across Diverse Disciplines

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Sports and Youth Services Department today felicitated 88 exceptional athletes for their outstanding achievements in various sporting disciplines.

Deepankar Mohapatra, CEO of Hockey Promotion Council Odisha, presented the cash awards to the athletes at the Kalinga Sports Complex here. A total amount of Rs 19,65,500 was awarded.

The ceremony encompassed team and individual events across various sports including para sports and blind sports, making it a testament to diversity and excellence.

Speaking at the occasion, Deepankar Mohapatra, CEO of HPCO, said “Congratulations to all the athletes for their remarkable achievements. Your success brings great pride to Odisha and has the potential to inspire countless others to embrace the spirit of sports. Best of luck in all your future endeavours, may you continue to shine and bring more glory to our state.”

The felicitation spanned across six diverse disciplines, namely Kho kho, Para Athletics, Blind Cricket, Gymnastics, Weightlifting, and Athletics

For the Junior Women’s Kho-kho team that secured the silver medal in the Junior National Championship, each member received Rs. 20,000. Similarly, each member of Odisha’s Blind Cricket Women’s team received Rs. 20,000 for clinching victory in the 4th National Blind Cricket Tournament. In Para Athletics, Rs 3,2,0,000 was distributed amongst eight athletes for the four gold and four silver medals won at the 22nd National Para Athletics Champions 2024, held in Goa.

Earlier in the year, Odisha hosted the Junior and Senior Artistic Gymnastics National Championship.15 of the top performers from Odisha were also felicitated at the ceremony. Weightlifters from Odisha were rewarded with Rs 40,000 for gold medals, Rs. 27,000 for silver and Rs.17000 for bronze, following their impressive showing in the recently concluded National Weightlifting Championship 2023-24, in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh along with athletes who demonstrated their prowess on the track and field during the 38th Junior Nationals Athletics Championship of 2023 who were rewarded similarly.

Amongst the notable athletes felicitated at the ceremony were Jayanti Behera, Suchitra Parida, Pankaj Bhue (Para Athletics), Jyoshna Sabar, Mina Santa (Weightlifting), Tapan Mohanty, Rakesh Kumar Patra, Mohd Anas (Gymnastics), Bapi Hansda and Sabita Toppo (Athletics).