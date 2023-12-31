Odisha CM To Lay Foundation Stone of Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project On Jan 1

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will lay the foundation stone for the Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project and the grant event will take place tomorrow at Ratagada, Nuasahi near Trisulia.

The Chief Minister will first pay his respects to his father and former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik at the Airport and then go on a roadshow to Trisulia. Thousands of people are expected to attend the roadshow and show their gratitude to the Chief Minister for the historic project.

The roadshow will start from the Airport and pass through various junctions of the city including Capital Hospital Square, Sastri Nagar, Jayadev Vihar, Xavier Square, Patia, Damana, KIIT Square, Raghunathpur, Nandankanan, and Baranga till Trisulia.

The Chief Minister is also scheduled to interact with people at various places en route to Trisulia and will address a public gathering at Trisulia.

The Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project will connect Bhubaneswar Airport with Trisulia on the outskirts of Cuttack in the first phase, covering a 26-kilometer-long route with 20 stations, and is expected to be completed in four years with an investment of Rs 6255 Crore.

The District administration and the Commissionerate Police have completed all the arrangements for the Foundation Stone Laying program of the project and the Chief Minister’s roadshow.