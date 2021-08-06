Odisha CM Speaks To Indian Women’s Hockey Team Through Video Call

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the Indian Women’s Hockey Team for putting up a brave fight against Great Britain at Tokyo Olympics today.

Patnaik spoke to the “Women In Blue” through video call today and shared the encouraging words.

Earlier yesterday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had congratulated Indian Men’s Hockey Team for stellar performance against Germany at Olympic Games and winning medal for the country after a long gap of 41 years.

The State Government will felicitate the Tokyo Olympics Bronze medal-winning Indian men’s hockey team in Bhubaneswar on August 16.

The history-making Indian women’s hockey team’s dream of securing its maiden Olympic medal remained unfulfilled as it lost 3-4 to Great Britain in a hard-fought bronze play-off matchat the ongoing Games on Friday. The Indian women had already created history and surpassed all expectations by entering the semifinals of the Games for the first time.