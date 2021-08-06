Dengue Spurts In Bhubaneswar: 322 New Cases In A Week

Bhubaneswar: With dengue spreading its tentacles to various districts across Odisha, the capital city has recorded around 322 dengue cases in just a week, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed.

Reportedly, the number will double if the people admitted to the private hospital and clinic were taken into account.

As per BMC reports, the total number of dengue patients has reached 795 after 34 new dengue cases were detected from the BMC area on Thursday.

The BMC team has visited the dengue-affected persons and examined the other family members. BMC officials have visited 6890 houses and examined 28736 people so far.

Moreover, at least 21277 mosquito breeding spots have been destroyed in 20791 places. While Chandrashekharpur and Sailashree Vihar areas have been affected the most, dengue continues to spread to several other parts of the city.