Massive fire breaks out after gas cylinder blast at sweet shop in Balasore

Balasore: A massive fire broke out in a sweet shop near Mubarakpur chhak in Balasore district on Wednesday.

As per reports, the fire mishap occurred due to the explosion of a gas cylinder in the shop. In this mishap, the shop was completely gutted. Also, sweets worth over lakhs have been destroyed due to the fire. However, nobody has died in this incident.

Fire brigades on receiving information rushed there and put out the fire.