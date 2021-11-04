Odisha CM Naveen, Guv Ganeshi Lal Extend Diwali Greetings

Bhubaneswar: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik greeted people on the occasion of Diwali and Kali Puja.
Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Chief Minister tweeted in Odia stating, “My heartfelt greetings and congratulations to all on the occasion of Kali Puja and Diwali. Join in the festivities with caution and caution.”
ମା' କାଳୀଙ୍କ ପୂଜା ଓ ଦୀପାବଳିର ପବିତ୍ର ଅବସରରେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ଆନ୍ତରିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ। ସାବଧାନତା ଓ ସତର୍କତା ବଜାୟ ରଖି ଉତ୍ସବରେ ସାମିଲ ହୁଅନ୍ତୁ। ଆଲୋକର ପର୍ବ ଦୀପାବଳି ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ଜୀବନରେ ସୁଖ ଓ ସମୃଦ୍ଧି ଭରିଦେଉ। #ଶୁଭଦୀପାବଳି pic.twitter.com/UeMQunUXdE
— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) November 4, 2021
“May the festival of lights, Diwali, bring happiness and prosperity to the lives of all,” he added.
The Odisha Governor, Ganeshi Lal, also extended Diwali wishes.
May this festival of light brings in lots of success, happiness and prosperity to you and your family.
Hon'ble Governor wishes everyone a very #HappyDeepavali.
ଆଲୋକର ପର୍ବ ପବିତ୍ର ଦୀପାବଳୀ ଉପଲକ୍ଷେ ସମଗ୍ର ଓଡିଶାବାସୀଙ୍କୁ ମାନ୍ୟବର ରାଜ୍ୟପାଳ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି। #ଶୁଭଦୀପାବଳି pic.twitter.com/geNQwHZjYI
— Governor Odisha (@GovernorOdisha) November 4, 2021